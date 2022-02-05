Suvretta Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.40 Million Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Freshworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,076,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,157,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRSH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

FRSH stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $20.84. 2,123,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

