S&W Seed (SANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. S&W Seed has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

