Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches Market Cap of $5.36 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $400,316.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,800,761 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.