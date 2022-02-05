Switcheo (SWTH) Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a total market cap of $25.16 million and approximately $64,592.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,721,008,323 coins and its circulating supply is 1,655,245,901 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

