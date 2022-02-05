Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.06

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.06 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.21). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.22), with a volume of 304,461 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £248.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.06.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

