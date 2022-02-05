Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.99

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $140.99 and traded as low as $119.27. Symrise shares last traded at $119.27, with a volume of 744 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.88.

About Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

