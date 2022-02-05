SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $5,737.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00248340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006879 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001107 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,257,626 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,242 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

