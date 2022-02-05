SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of SYNNEX worth $22,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,646 shares of company stock worth $277,192. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $104.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

