Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 706,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,225. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $107.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

