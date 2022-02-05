Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

TCMD traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.00. 185,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.35 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

