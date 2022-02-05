Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Stock Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,504 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.90% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 2,744.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWND opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

