Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.06

Shares of Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and traded as low as $15.00. Tapinator shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 2,735 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 3.49.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.