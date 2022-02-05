Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.75

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.75 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 112.80 ($1.52). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 114.96 ($1.55), with a volume of 925,808 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The stock has a market cap of £699.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

