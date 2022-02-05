Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Stock Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.90% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $45,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $7,196,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $44.27 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.