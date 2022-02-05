TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.65

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.65 and traded as low as $39.83. TDK shares last traded at $40.43, with a volume of 16,887 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

