TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 90.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

