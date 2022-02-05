TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Up 2.1%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.97). 2,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.95).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of TEAM in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TEAM in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.43) price objective on shares of TEAM in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of £12.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.74.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £1,675 ($2,251.95).

About TEAM (LON:TEAM)

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

