Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $160.90

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.90 and traded as low as $157.44. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $159.60, with a volume of 14,672,753 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,356,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 157,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,728,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,225,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,897 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,695,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 104,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,679,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,706,000 after acquiring an additional 441,960 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

