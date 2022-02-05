TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce $74.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.80 million. TechTarget posted sales of $45.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $263.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $272.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $310.44 million, with estimates ranging from $308.83 million to $312.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $84.69 on Friday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,690,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,242 shares of company stock worth $6,943,128 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TechTarget by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

