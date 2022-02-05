Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.90

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.90 and traded as low as $29.84. Tecsys shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.