Tellor 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.77 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $55.06 million and $13.77 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $23.88 or 0.00057473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00043001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00111280 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,384,812 coins and its circulating supply is 2,305,081 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

