Telos (TLOS) Market Capitalization Tops $320.41 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002849 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $320.41 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.