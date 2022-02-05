Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $176.41

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.41 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 172.40 ($2.32). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 172.80 ($2.32), with a volume of 1,060,769 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a current ratio of 29.90. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.92.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.