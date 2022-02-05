Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Tencent alerts:

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. Tencent has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Tencent had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.