Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

