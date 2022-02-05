Ternoa (CAPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $662,027.00

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $36.29 million and $662,027.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.48 or 0.07254813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,503.92 or 0.99852407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,198,725 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ternoa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

