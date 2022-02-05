Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $95.50 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00111878 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,105,895 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

