Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post $58.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the lowest is $58.12 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $220.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.