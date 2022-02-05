Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $10.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce $10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.95. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $5.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $35.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.57 to $36.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $53.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.66 to $53.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $33,019,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $28,175,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,092.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,276.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

