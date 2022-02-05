The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 749,199 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $32,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

NYSE BK opened at $61.81 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.