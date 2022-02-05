The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,291 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $54,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,983,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $132.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.