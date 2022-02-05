The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 704,645 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 0.7% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of The Blackstone Group worth $756,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.25. 5,632,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

