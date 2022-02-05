The Corgi of PolkaBridge 24-Hour Volume Tops $57,330.00 (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $587,298.16 and approximately $57,330.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.62 or 0.07245611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.55 or 1.00237643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006582 BTC.

About The Corgi of PolkaBridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Trading

