The Force Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00261581 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000119 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

