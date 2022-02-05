The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.82 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.