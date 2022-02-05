The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Kraft Heinz worth $437,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

