The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $21,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,514.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 88,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.