The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,663 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,083 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 181.8% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.64.

BHP stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

