The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Paylocity worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Paylocity by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Paylocity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Paylocity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY opened at $217.00 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

