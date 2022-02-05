The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 80.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $502.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.71.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

