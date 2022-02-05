The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 22,435 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

