The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 70,378 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 5,052.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of GameStop worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.62. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $348.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

