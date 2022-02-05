The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of LKQ worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of LKQ by 51.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

