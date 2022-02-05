The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Allegion worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.74. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

