The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,875 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.96% of HBT Financial worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $19.32 on Friday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.