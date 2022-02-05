The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of RH worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 25.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $404.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 1 year low of $362.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

