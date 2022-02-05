The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,113 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Masco worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Masco by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after buying an additional 49,836 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Masco by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.