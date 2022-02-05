The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,397 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of NRG Energy worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.