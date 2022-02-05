The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,866 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.39% of KB Home worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

