The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,877 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT opened at $189.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

